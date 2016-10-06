Exclusive: Lagosians Groan As Fashola Orders Demolition Of Churches, Houses

Bamidele Fashube, LAGOS, Nigeria. ( GVE) – Indications have emerged that the on-going protest at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing was caused due to government decision to take over a project in Abule Egba, from the Lags State Government.

Hundreds of business owners in Abule Egba axis of Lagos State along ‎Lagos-Abeokuta expressway are currently counting their losses as Lagos State government commences demolition of structures for its road expansion project.

Aside, private home owners and tenants are also sharing from consequences of the demolition.

It was gathered that two weeks ago, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola visited Lagos to inspect some projects including the construction of the ongoing Abule-Egba overhead bridge.

According to a source, Fashola eventually ordered for space extension for the project, which affected majority of the buildings, shopping malls, financial institutions, churches as well as gas stations in the area.

The source said the minister have taken over the project from the state government.

GVE correspondent who was on spot of the exercise, saw initial space allocated for the project, including drainage system already constructed until the new order.

The African Church was affected in the demolition while it was gathered that Agbado Oke-Odo Local government ‎will also be demolished.

“Fahsola has taken over the project. This is how it will be demolished from boarder town, Ajegunle Toll-Gate to Mushin ‎Lagos. Fashola was even hear yesterday and checked the feasibility at Toll Gate.”

Officials of the Nigerian Army, Lagos State government workers were at the site to monitor the project and ensure compliance. Other security officials also came to prevent chaos in the area.

Scavengers were also trooping to the area to make quick money from the rumbles‎.

Residents of the state however expressed disappointments over the actions, as they are given short notice.