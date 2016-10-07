Exclusive: President Buhari Set To Fire Key Ally

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria may have concluded plans to fire his chief of staff Abba Kyari, Global Village Extra can exclusively report.

Abba Kyari was appointed Chief of Staff to President Buhari in August 27, 2015.

A source who is a part of the president’s inner circle confirmed to this medium that President Buhari is unhappy with the conduct of Mr. Kyari.

“The president is unhappy with Abba, believe me, he (Buhari) has given the go ahead that Kyari should be replaced,” our impeccable source informed.

The very reliable source stated that words got to Buhari that Mr. Kyari is using his office to favor his friends and cronies; an act that is said to be affecting his work as the Chief of Staff.

“Look, President Buhari has made up his mind, and has even approved the appointment of current Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd.), as his new Chief of Staff.”

Recall that in May this year, Global Village Extra exclusively reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to appoint Dr. Maikanti Baru as new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and this medium was accused of peddling false story only for Baru to be appointed NNPC GMD in July, 2016.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has made up his mind, it’s only a matter of time my friend, Kyari would be replaced,” our source stated emphatically.