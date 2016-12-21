Share this:

Anambra Launches #ObainoEffect Security Programme For Patrol On Smart Motorbikes

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Anambra State Government have officially rolled out its new police patrol programme, which now involves the use of 50 smart motorbikes with two armed police officers on each of them.

Speaking during the launching of the new initiative at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia yesterday, Gov Willie Obiano said that the new Motorbikes Unit is to complement the efforts of other security operations and special units already in the State vis a viz;

The Marine Unit, Smart Cars Unit, Patrol Unit, Metro Unit, Malls Unit, Operation Kpochapu and the recently launched Operation Udo Amaka.

According to Gov Obiano, the police men for this unit “have all been well trained and these motorbikes will out run any motorbike on the road and they are in a position to communicate with specific police sand bag areas to make sure that criminals don’t escape.”

“They will also help us to curb purse and wallet snatching by criminals on motorbikes or okada.”

The governor explained that this is the first phase announcing that the second phase will be done by early next year with a plan of “making it 200 smart motorbikes.”

“I’m happy that this Christmas period, you are going to be very useful… You are going to go to strategic areas where we know that are prone to little misdemeanours to maintain peace and robustly deal with any criminal activities.”

“As you accost people, I encourage you to work professionally, and do things differently,” Gov Obiano advised.

The governor used the opportunity to commission an armoured personal carrier donated to the State by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris in response to an earlier request made by the Gov Obiano in that regard.

Responding on behalf of the Nigerian Police, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Sam Okaula thanked the governor for the uncommon gesture promising that the smart motorbikes will be used for the purposes they were acquired.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Police, I thank you very much for this wonderful gesture… You have once again demonstrated your passion for security.”

“IGP asked me to assure you that your dream about security of this state will be realised… We will not disappoint you and the good people of Anambra State.”

“We’ll ensure that these bikes are used for the purpose they have been procured… They have strengthened our resolve that Anambra will remain the most peaceful state in the country,” CP Okaula concluded.