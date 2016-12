Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – as part of its support to the Nigerian Airforce, the UK government ‎has completed the training of 216 Air Force officers.

The officers who graduated in Kaduna were empowered with new skills to ‎combat the Boko Haram insurgents.

The six weeks training was concluded with counter-terrorism demonstrations.

Head of the UK team, Wing Commander Michael Formby said the motive was to further improve capacity of the Nigerian air force.