DSS Uncovers Wike’s Plot To Sponsor Violent Protests In Abuja

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – THE Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria has uncovered plot by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to sponsor violent protest in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) .

It alleged that the Governor, had secured the services of one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a Personal Aide to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki , to mobilize some hoodlums to execute their plan.

The aim of the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light, a statement issued and signed by Tony OPUIYO, DSS, on Thursday in Abuja stated.

The DSS, further stated that the plot is also intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing Police investigation into the unwholesome role, allegedly played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State.

This had resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed ALKALI and some of his colleagues.

This, it said, also included the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.

The statement reads in part:”The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the general public that it has uncovered a sinister plot by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, today, 22nd December, 2016 and beyond especially at this yuletide season.

” To achieve this, the Governor had secured the services of one IKENGA Imo UGOCHINYERE, a Personal Aide to the Senate President, Bukola SARAKI (Sen), to mobilize some hoodlums to execute their plan.”

It said:”In furtherance of this plot, protesters are to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, the Nigerian Army and Police Headquarters as well as British High Commission, US Embassy and the UN Secretariat, Abuja; all in an effort to raise false alarm that Rivers State was under siege of security agencies during the elections. While the obvious aim is to draw public sympathy and international attention to spurious allegations of involvement of Federal agencies in violence during the last elections in Rivers State, the actual objective is really to trigger a round of violent action against the government and create opportunity for idlers to join the deceitful protest.

“Part of the orchestration is to provoke the security agencies and prompt them to take action against the protesters that could result in bloodletting. It is in this line that IKENGA had gone to the outskirts of Abuja to mobilize unemployed youths to carry out his bidding.

All this, it stated, was to be done for a fee and resources to be provided from the treasury of the Rivers State Government.

“It is also worrisome that IKENGA would engage in this nefarious plot when, after his last arrest earlier this year by the Service, he had pledged to be law abiding and not to cause a breach of the peace.

“Though IKENGA is now at large, the trio of Emeka IDIBIA, Ugo APUAMAGHA and Ejike NWACHUKWU have been arrested and are helping with further investigations.”

The suspects were said to have been arrested at the mobilization venue while trying to perfect the logistics for protesters.

“The young men were hired by IKENGA to take custody of items and materials for the planned violent protest. The recovered items include banners, placards and posters with denigrating, inciting and hate inscriptions meant to impinge the authority of the Federal Government and further subvert the entire machinery of governance in the country,” the DSS added.