Farah Sets Sights On Marathon After 2017 Championships

Share this:

Mo Farah says he has an unfinished business with marathon but accepts it will take time to master the distance when he steps away from the track after next season’s world championships.

Farah’s back-to-back Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medals and five world titles make him one of the greatest distance runners of all time.

The Briton is planning to bow out after the world championships in London next year and will then turn his attention to the roads.

Farah ran a relatively disappointing 2 hours, eight minutes and 21 seconds in his only marathon, in London in 2014.

Source: TVC News