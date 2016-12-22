Presidency Refutes Report About Release Of New 21 Chibok Girls

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s presidency has refuted claims that another set of Chibok Girls have been released by Boko Haram insurgents.

News had filtered in earlier today that about 21 of the girls had regained their freedom from captivity, but President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, has denied the news.

He took to his Facebook page to express the refutal. He wrote: “To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet.

The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.