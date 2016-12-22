Rice Seized By Nigeria Customs Not ‘Plastic Rice’-Minister

Posted on by t
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Health Minister, Isaac Adewole on Thursday, said the bags of rice seized by the Nigerian Customs was not ‘plastic rice’ as claimed. 
bags-of-riceHe said on his twitter handle that Preliminary laboratory tests conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control ( NAFDAC)  indicated “no evidence” backing claims of “plastic rice” in circulation.
The Customs officials had seized a batch of more than 100 bags of rice thought to have been “plastic”. Samples which were sent out to laboratories for testing.
“I have just been briefed by the DG @nafdacagency on plastic rice reports,” he said. “Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims.”
The rice tested negative for floating, cooked and smelled normal, had regular off-white colour. Moisture and pre-ashing tests also indicated normal levels.
The health ministry retweeted Adewole on an official handle @fmohnigeria.
He said the agency “will release detailed findings to public as soon as it concludes investigations. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm for now.”
