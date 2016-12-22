Rice Seized By Nigeria Customs Not ‘Plastic Rice’-Minister

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Health Minister, Isaac Adewole on Thursday , said the bags of rice seized by the Nigerian Customs was not ‘plastic rice’ as claimed.

He said on his twitter handle that Preliminary laboratory tests conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control ( NAFDAC) indicated "no evidence" backing claims of "plastic rice" in circulation.

The Customs officials had seized a batch of more than 100 bags of rice thought to have been “plastic”. Samples which were sent out to laboratories for testing.

“I have just been briefed by the DG @nafdacagency on plastic rice reports,” he said. “Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims.”

The rice tested negative for floating, cooked and smelled normal, had regular off-white colour. Moisture and pre-ashing tests also indicated normal levels.

The health ministry retweeted Adewole on an official handle @fmohnigeria.

He said the agency “will release detailed findings to public as soon as it concludes investigations. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm for now.”