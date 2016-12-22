Shettima Why Education Is Getting Highest Allocation In 2017 Budget – Gov Explains

Share this:

Gov Shettima has said education sector was worst hit by attacks of Boko Haram and to revamp the sector, he’s dedicating highest quota of 2017 allocation to sector.

Gov.Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, justified his allocation of lion share of the states’ 2017 budget to the education sector, saying the amount was needed for the reconstruction of schools destroyed by insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the N183.3 billion budgetary estimate for the incoming year, Education was allocated N33 billion.

Explaining the rationale for the allocation, Shettima said the sector was worst hit by attacks of Boko Haram and that his administration was taking steps to revamp education in the state.

“Education is the sector which captures our attention the most. It is the area that has suffered the worst onslaught of the insurgents.

“Our experiences have shown that its (education) inadequacy could be risky and its neglect could also be a recipe for insecurity even in the future.

“It is for this reason that the education sector alone, excluding the primary level, is allocated N33 billion for secondary and tertiary schools.

“The amount allocated is to enable us continue with the reconstruction, rehabilitation of the educational infrastructure and facilities at the secondary and tertiary levels.

“Furthermore, the huge budgetary provision is also to enable the full take-off of our newly recognized State University in 2017.

“It is also to ensure that more facilities and structures are put in place to obtain accreditation of all courses in faculties billed to take-off during the year,’’ he said.

The governor lamented that most primary schools in the local government areas hitherto occupied by Boko Haram, were completely destroyed.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to take full advantage of the emerging peace to change the fortunes of the state.

Source: PULSE.ng