US Returns Land It’s Controlled Since WWII To Japan Amid Local Anger

“We feel betrayed by the (Japanese) government,” Takashi Kishimoto, a spokesman from an anti-US base activist group Peace Okinawa, told CNN.

“From our point of view, the US military (is) giving back something (it doesn’t) want while having new Osprey runways built. Okinawa alone is host to 74% of the US’s military bases in Japan. The return of this land only reduces this presence to 71%,” he said.

Opposition to US military presence remains strong

The Northern Training Area, also known as Camp Gonsalves or the Jungle Warfare Training Center, is a 19,300-acre US installation in northern Okinawa.

The land has few buildings and roads and is home to several species of endangered animals. The partial handover of 9,909 acres of this area is part of a larger plan to return facilities south of Kadena and the Futenma base in the future. The United States occupied Okinawa until 1972.