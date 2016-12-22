Zamfara Workers Protest Nonpayment Of 32 Months Salaries

Share this:

Hundreds of Zamfara state workers who claimed nonpayment of 32 months salaries since May 2014 yesterday stormed the state House of Assembly being part of efforts to ventilate their grievances to the honourable Speaker, Sanusi Garba Rikiji.

Addressing the protesting crowd in the absence of the Speaker House of Assembly, the Chairman Committee on House Services, Honorable Lawali Attahiru Dogonkade, said measures have been taken to ensure that all the 32 months salaries are paid.

“I am pleading with you to exercise patience as the state house of assembly could not fold arms to watch the teeming legitimately employed workers of the state government are suffering nonpayment of salaries, I do not want to unmask the level of our effort in ensuring that the problem is solved,” Dogonkade assured.

In an interview with the Chairman of 1,400 unpaid Zamfara workers, Malam Luqman Majidadi, said, they were employed by the state government after following due process and posting letters to their working places since May 2014, but up till now could not be paid even one month salary.

Malam Luqman further challenged that, their due payments were announced to be contained in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 budgets but, surprisingly they were not among the other salary earning workers of the state, adding that, the refusal to pay their salaries did not discourage them from reporting to their assigned working ministries.

“We only wait for what the state house of assembly could do as solution to our problems, but if such could not yield fruitful outcome then, we have no any other option than to go court in fighting for our rights,” Majidadi threatened.

It would be recalled that, the state government faced similar grievances last year over nonpayment of salaries since 2014 by over 5,000 workers under Zamfara Road Traffic Control Agency [ZAROTA] which was eventually signed into law by Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Source: TODAY.ng