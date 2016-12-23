Headies 2016 Live Updates From The Nigerian Music Awards Ceremony

Share this:

01:35

And the show ends with a delightful performance from Flavour.

01:29

The hosts are back. Falz imitates Bobrisky and the crowd roars with laughter.

01:24

Keke Ogungbe and AFRIMA director present the Special Recognition award.

The award goes to Flavour N’abania.

01:19

Jude Okoye presents Artiste of the year award.

Wizkid wins this!

“Make una tell them say Wizkid just dey start, dem never see nothing“, the Starboy said as he wrapped up his speech.

01:16

Bovi presents album of the year.

And the winner is ‘New Era’ by Kiss Daniel.

01:05

AY and Mr Arogundade present award for the Next Rated Act.

Wizkid walks into the venue and this caused quite a stir and distracts AY’s presentation.

Mr Eazi wins Next Rated Act. The crowd bursts out singing his single ‘Skin Tight’. The singer looks genuinely shocked.

He thanks Wizkid, the Starboy family, the Headies and ends his speech saying “This is not my wave, it’s a God wave“.

01:01

Darey and Lami Philips present the a Song of the year award.

‘Fada fada’ by Phyno featuring Olamide wins.

Like a star, Phyno walks through the crowd up to the stage to receive his award.

00:59

Falz returns to the stage with Adesua still basking in the euphoria of his first Headies award.

00:51

Funke Akindele and Lolo1 present the award for Best Collabo.

‘Soldier’ by Falz featuring Simi wins this.

Simi and Falz both take to the stage with their supporters.

Simi uses this opportunity to give her thank you speech for her Best Vocal Performance Female award.

00:48

2Baba presents the award for Best Hip Hop world Revelation. “The winner is Kiss Daniel, “New Era””, the singer reveals.

The pop singer is around to pick up his award.

“One love to the fans me,” the ‘Mama’ singer states in his opening speech.

00:40

Armed with back up dancers and backed by the live band, Seyi Shay is here.

00:38

The hosts are back. Falz and Adesua announce Seyi Shay as the next performer.

00:35

Osas and Gbenro Ajibade present the award for Best Pop Album.

And the winner is ‘New Era’ by Kiss Daniel.

00:31

Sound Sultan and Ushbebe present the award for Best Rap Album. The duo start off dedicating their presentation delivery to their families.

They announce the winner as ‘MMM’ before revealing the real winner as Illbliss for ‘Powerful’.

00:30

And the winner is Olamide. The rapper seems to be absent from the awards tonight.

00:28

Toke Makinwa and Ubi Franklin are to present the award for Best Rap single.

The duo appeal to the crowd to donate to Media personality Emma Ugolee’s kidney treatment.

00:21

Veteran musician Laolu Akins receives the Headies Hall of Fame award.

His award is presented by Ali Baba.

00:09

2Baba (2Face Idibia) gets the crowd feeling emotional with his performance of ‘Searching’.

2Face Idibia

00:05

The Headies remembers the entertainers and creative industry professionals who have passed on.

00:00

Eva and Yaw are up on stage to present the award for Lyricist on the roll.

The oga boss Ill Bliss wins the award.

A Capital Hill representative receives the award on behalf of the rapper.

23:50

Humblesmith is here to perform ‘Osinachi’.

Kcee and Harrysong to present award for Best Recording.

Darey wins Best Recording of the year for ‘Pray for me’.

23: 31

Who will win producer of the year? Mai Atafo and Adedoja Allen are to announce this award.

The wicked producer – Young John wins.

23:27

Sarah Ofili and DJ Obi present the award for Best R&B single to Darey for ‘Pray for me’.

Darey thanks his wife for her support.

23:23

Uti Nwachukwu and Adunni Ade present the award for Best Pop single.

Harrysong wins this for ‘Reggae blues’ featuring Orezi, Iyanya, Olamide and Kcee.

The singer is around to receive his award. Uti calls out Kcee to join Mr Song on stage.

Kcee, Harrysong, Uti Nwachukwu and Adunni Ade

23:18

Raskimo joins Aramide on stage and brings a reggae flow to the song.

23:13

Falz announce Aramide as the next performer of the night.

The songstress takes to the stage to perform ‘Fun mi lowo mi’.

23:06

Lara George performs award for Best Vocal Performance Female. And the winner is Simi.

George receives the award on behalf of the singer.

23:04

Winner Best Vocal Performance Shaydee.

In his acceptance speech, the EME singer reveals this is his first Headies award and gives thanks to God.

22:58

Surprise performance from Wale Ayuba alongside Jazzman.

22:55

Seems like the party is only just getting started. Jazzman Olofin entertains the crowd with ‘Raise the roof’.

Daddy Showkey is here to take us back in time. he performs our all time favourites ‘Come back again’ and ‘Diana‘.

22: 42

The crowd gets loud as the group sings ‘Shako mo’.

It’s the Headies Throwback Edition as Daddy Showkey is about to roll back the years and kill the sta

22:3 3

It’s about to be a throwback music session as the Remedies perform some of their popular hits.

The group opens up with ‘Sade’.

It’s a reunion – Tony Tetuila, Eedris Abdulkareem and Eddy Remedy.

22:28

Osagie Alonge and Toni Tones take the stage to present the award for Best Alternative song.

Bez takes home the award for ‘You suppose know’.

22:24

Zaki presents the award to Best Reggae and Dancehall single and holds the suspense a bit too long . . .

And the winner is Patoranking’s ‘No kissing’ featuring Sarkodie.

22:18

Helen Paul is on stage to present the next award.

Best Street Hop artiste of the year goes to Olamide. ‘Who you eep‘?

Seems like Olamide is a no show to the awards.

22:13

Did Adesua just sub the YBNL guys?

22:08

Falz performs ‘Soft Work’. Adesua joins in.

22:05

The hosts are here. Adesua Etomi and Falz hit the stage.

Source: Pulse.ng