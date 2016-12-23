Will New Law Stop Pakistan’s Women Living In Fear?

On the night of her sister’s wedding, Zuberah ran for her life.

Her parents had taken to chaining her to the house by her feet, but tonight was different. The house was full of guests, and she was free to move around.

While her parents were distracted, she ran into town and found a lawyer. She told him that after fleeing one abusive marriage arranged by her parents, they were forcing her to marry again.

If she refused, she believed they would kill her.

Zuberah is one of 14 women living in the Dastak women’s shelter in Lahore, Pakistan. The women here say they’re being hunted by their own families.

They live in fear of becoming the next victims of an epidemic that last year claimed more than 1,000 lives: so-called honor killings.

The Pakistan government has finally done something about these brutal crimes, which originate from tribal and cultural practices and are often meted out as punishment for behavior viewed as bringing dishonor to a family or village.

A new law will see killers face a minimum sentence of 25 years in jail.

Previously, many murderers got off without punishment, because they were officially forgiven by the victims’ families.

Sometimes mothers forgave their sons for killing their daughters. Sometimes killers paid compensation to the victims.

Activists say it was a legal loophole that encouraged, even fed, the practice of honor killings.

I pardoned my son’s killers

Azmat Bibi pardoned her neighbors after they killed her 22-year-old son Ghulam Abbas.

According to police documents, a neighboring family accused her son of having a relationship with their teenage daughter Kiran.

They shot Ghulam while Azmat and her other son looked on. They also killed their own daughter Kiran.

A widow, Azmat says she did not accept blood money but made the difficult choice to pardon the accused after the case against them spent two years in Pakistan’s courts.

“I have placed a rock on my heart. I have to live for my other son who is alive,” she said.

She believes her justice will come not from the legal system, but from God.

The three men accused of the crime included Kiran’s father and brother. They were all released after receiving pardons from members of both families, including Kiran’s implicated father.

A deterrent?

Activists welcome the new law as a positive step, but warn much work remains to end the practice of so-called honor killings, and change the patriarchal culture that feeds it.