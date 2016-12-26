BREAKING: Two killed In Maiduguri Suicide Attack

Share this:

An attempt to attack a cattle market by two female suicide bombers was foiled by vigilant members of the Youth Vigilante in Maiduguri on Monday.

According to a member of the group who spoke to our correspondent, the two suicide bombers were accosted by some of their members stationed at the market.

He said: “Our members held them (the two female suicide) at gun point from a distance, ordering them to remove the explosives stripped on them.

“It was while they were removing their clothes that the bomb exploded, killing the two instantly.”

According to a trader, Aji Babagana at the market, there was another loud bang some moments after the initial explosion which killed the two females.

The spokesman of police in Borno State, Victor Isuku confirmed the attack but could not give the casualty figure.

Source: Punch News