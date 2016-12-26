George Michael Dies Of Suspected Heart Failure, Manager Tells PA

Michael went on to a successful solo career; his 1987 debut album “Faith” sold more than 10 million copies. Many of his hits with Wham! and as a solo artist, are still well-known decades later.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.” The agency said police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday and confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene.

Condolences poured in on social media.

Andrew Ridgeley, the other half of Wham!, expressed his grief on Twitter, saying he was “heartbroken.”

Singer Bryan Adams tweeted: “Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us.”

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres said Michael “was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad.”

Singer Elton John said he “lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”