Germany Evacuates 50,000 People On Christmas To Defuse Massive Bomb

More than 50,000 people had to be evacuated from a city in south Germany on Christmas Day after a 1.8-ton World War II bomb was found there.

The bomb was discovered last week in Augsburg, during construction work on an underground car park.

An evacuation area more than a mile (1.5 kilometers) in radius was announced for December 25, including 32,000 households and around 54,000 inhabitants.

Residents were told to be out of their homes by 10 a.m. at the latest, and evacuation centers were set up in local schools and gymnasiums.

Source: TVC News