Nigerians Will Revolt Agains FG In 2017, Says Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has predicted a tumultuous 2017 for Nigeria, noting that the year would see an uprising against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government due to economic hardship.

“2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of economic hardship,” Fayose said in a statement on Friday.

While he acknowledges the government’s effort at boosting agricultural sector, Fayose said: “there will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low.”

Source: TVC News