Woman Stab Husband To Death Over Christmas Allowance

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Woman, 38 has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly killing her husband on Christmas day over festive day feeding allowance.

Mrs Christiana Odo, reportedly stabbed her husband, Romanus, 48, at their 2, London Barber Street, Majidun in Ikorodu.

The suspect was said to have disagreed with her husband for not providing enough money for shopping.

According to neighbours who reported the incident to the police, the quarrel broke out and the husband started beating the woman.

In retaliation, the woman was said to have picked a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the chest where he died instantly.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos Police spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos, said a patrol team was sent to the place following the neighbours’ report.

The body of the victim was evacuated and the suspect arrested.