Buhari Mourns Late APC Chieftain, Senator Okpozo

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, condoled with government and people of Delta State on the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja, the President expressed belief that as a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the late distinguished senator, he hoped that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

To this end, Buhari prayed that God Almighty comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.