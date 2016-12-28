With Mega Party APC May End Up Like PDP Says Timi Frank

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) party may end up like Peoples Democratic Party, PDP if the aggrieved members of the party proceed with the move to set up a mega party, suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has said.



This is following interview granted by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin, where he stated that the party was not threatened by the proposed Mega Party.

Oyegun was said to have also encouraged the brains behind the move to go ahead with the proposed party so as to create a formidable opposition to the ruling APC.

Frank in a statement issued on Wednesday, explained that the utterances of the Party Chairman was capable of causing disunity amongst the party leadership.

“such arrogant words from leader of a ruling party may anger Nigerians against the President.

“We must remember that this is how PDP took APC for granted during formation stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying “no vacancy at Villa, PDP will rule for 60 years” but where are they today?”, he queried.

He further tasked the party leadership on the need to seek true reconciliation with aggrieved party members, adding that, instead of Chief Oyegun to embark on a genuine reconciliation of aggrieved APC members, “he is busy talking what can divide APC leadership the more.

“that was how Chief Bamanga Tukur led People Democratic Party (PDP) refused to pacify the aggrieved members but went ahead boasting that the party will rule Nigeria for sixty years.”

Speaking further, he said:”our National Chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even ruling party could lose election, so we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power.

“I think as a party we should not undermine the strength of this much talked about Mega Party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us”, he said.