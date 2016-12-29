Share this:

President Buhari Reveals Why He Canceled Bauchi Visit, Expresses Regret

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his planned visit to Bauchi scheduled to take place one December 29 was suddenly called off.

In a statement made available by Shehu Garba, one of Buhari’s media aides, the trip was postponed because of the prevailing weather conditions in the country.

According to the statement made available to Global Village Extra, the current harmattan has been an impediment to air travels.

“Uncooperative weather which has been the bane of air travel in the current harmattan season, leading to the delay and cancellation of flights, reared its head in Abuja Airport this morning, preventing the take-off of the President’s plane for the trip to Bauchi.

“Technical information received from the weather station showed that visibility as at this morning was 600 meters, 200 metres short of the 800 metres minimally required for a safe aircraft take-off.

“According to the information available, the visibility was expected to drop to 300 metres before improving to permissible limit later in the day.

“The commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar, said that the Presidential Aircraft was in perfect condition, the weather in Bauchi was alright, but that the problem was in Abuja.

“In cancelling the visit to the state, President Buhari expressed regret over the disruption caused by the bad weather. In a recorded audio and video message, he said he looked forward to the visit in the course of which he was to commission an Air Force medical facility and a number of other projects by the state government.

“He said he also intended to thank the people for their relentless support in all his political undertakings,” Garba’s statement read.

Speaking on the cancellation, President Buhari said: “We make our plans, God makes His own plans.”

He also thanked the government and people of Bauchi state and the Nigerian Air Force for the studious and elaborate preparations made to receive him, and assured that he is going to visit the state at a more auspicious time.