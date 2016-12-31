2017: Obasa Assures On Positive Changes, Advises Nigerians To Be Steadfast, Prayerful, Vigilant

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has assured Nigerians of a positive changes in their socio-economic life in 2017.

Obasa also charged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers and avoid activities or utterances that can cause breach of peace in the society.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians particularly the people of Lagos State. The message which was released in Lagos on Saturday, December 31, 2016 was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak.

“It is a critical period in our political history but we thank God that progress has been made no matter how little it may be. The coming year is bringing in lots of hope and I assurr you that we will all have cause to rejoice in Year 2017,” Obasa said.

He stated further that, “government at all levels is determined to put in place and execute projects and programmes that will not only enhance and improve the welfare and standard of living of our people but which will also ensure that they enjoy dividends of democracy even at their doorsteps.

“However, we cannot achieve all these without your prayers, cooperation and support, hence I want to urge you not to relent in your prayers and support for us while avoiding activities and utterances that can cause breach of peace”.

The Lagos Assembly also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ensured that they report any strange person or activities to security agents so that crimes can be nipped in the bud. “Maintaining security is a collective duty for all of us and we must not shy away from playing our roles,” he said.

While wishing all Nigerians a properous New year, he advised them to be modest in celebration and avoid over celebration which can cause chaos and confusion.