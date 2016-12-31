Fayose Behind Media Attacks Against Adeboye, Says APC

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – THE All Progressives Congress, (APC) party in Ekiti State,Nigeria, has accused the State governor, Ayodele Fayose of orchestrating the media attacks against General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

A statement credited to the Ekiti State APC had accused Adeboye of accepting bribe from Fayose after he praised him for his governance and defence of his people during his visit to the State.

The party in a statement issued by APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, Ekiti State, stated that the report was in an attempt to set Nigerians, particularly Christians of the RCCG, against the party and its leaders.

It said, the serial media attacks on Pastor Adeboye were orchestrated “by a criminal gang working for Fayose to always set communities against communities, individuals against individuals, and individuals against institutions”.

It alleged that Fayose’s media aides led by Lere Olayinka had issued two damaging press releases against Adeboye but ascribed them to APC in a “criminal conspiracy to paint the party in bad light to incur the wrath of Redeemed Church members and general public”.

The Statement reads in part: “We want to make it plain with all sense of responsibility that APC is not the author of the two press statements as we have utmost respect for men in God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in particular.

“The two press statements bear the footprint of Fayose in his characteristic manner to push fictitious and damaging press releases in the media against individuals and institutions and ascribe them to his opponents to incur public opprobrium.

“Nigerians should remember that this same Fayose criminally printed posters in Chief Afe Babalola’s name in 2005 purporting that the innocent elderstatesman wanted to contest election against him, hence the incessant criticisms of his government by the innocent Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“He did the same to Fayemi’s wife with a press statement that the innocent woman called Ekiti people ingrate and hungry people, the same way his media crooks cooked different anonymous groups in the name of APC and used their names to lie and abuse APC leaders in order to tear the party apart and in fact the same these crooks wrote on my behalf in the media that I accused Mrs Aisha Buhari of complicity in the Halliburton scandal and that I asked her to defend herself.”