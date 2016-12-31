Presidency Denies Removal Of EFCC Chairman

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Office of Nigeria’s President on Saturday denied reports that Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been removed.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in his official twitter handle dismissed the report stressing that office of the Attorney General of the Federation was yet to submit it’s probe report on the chairman.

He twitted: “No truth in the story making the rounds that Magu has been removed as EFCC boss. The AGF is yet to submit his probe report to the President.”

Also, the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in his official twitter handle @GarShehu restated Adesina’s claim that no report has been made available to the Presidency by the AGF.

He twitted: “We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

“No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”

Magu earlier this month had been at the centre of controversy which resulted to calls for his sack by the Senate.

The Senate eventually rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Magu as EFCC, chairman.