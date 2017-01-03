Ex-Minister’s Kidnap: Police Arrest Five Suspects

Share this:

The police have arrested five suspects, including a woman, in connection with the kidnap of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bagudu Hirse.

Bagudu was abducted by gunmen in Kaduna on November 20, last year at Alhaji Mamman Daura’s home, where he had gone to condole with the family over the death of former Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has also described as ‘sickening’, reports that about 800 bodies were found in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna.

The IG spoke in Abuja during a New Year dinner organised by him for Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and other secretariat staff.

On the arrest of the suspects, he said: “We have arrested five suspects that kidnapped the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse. They are now in our custody and in two or three days time, they will be paraded and, unfortunately, but as usual, a woman is among them.

On the crisis in Southern Kaduna, Ibrahim said: “I visited all the villages and what I saw was marvelous. I found policemen in the hinterlands and they were at alert. I have to note that in this country, as leaders in any capacity, we have to have the love of this country at heart because when I was going to get firsthand information, I went by road and I saw people in festive mood, contrary to what was reported in the media.

“Some alleged that they saw about 800 corpses and I must say that the report is sickening and when someone from outside reads such report, they will think something is wrong with this country.

“Some of us are yet to imbibe the principles of leadership and I think that is what is lacking in this country. We need to love this country more in 2017 as individuals and there is need for our leaders to love this country more than they love themselves. “

The police chief added: “How can somebody say he saw 800 corpses in Kaduna? Even in Rwanda where there was genocide, I don’t think the figure was that high. It is important for us to remember that this country belongs to all of us, irrespective of our status. People should take leadership as a responsibility and I have always said it that what the Americans don’t lack is patriotism and we as Nigerians should also learn to love ourselves”.

Ibrahim praised his officers and men for the success recorded since he assumed office.

“I want to thank all the policemen in this country, the Rank and File and other Units because anywhere I go, they are the actual policemen people get to see, they interact with members of the public and without them, we are nothing,” he said.

[Nation]