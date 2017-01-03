Share this:

JUST IN: Soldiers, Boko Haram Fight Hard In Adamawa

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports from Adamawa state have it that soldiers on Tuesday, December 3, repelled an early morning attack by fleeing Boko Haram insurgent on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

In a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, the chairman of Madagali local government, said the attack was contained by the prompt response of security operatives in the areas.

He lauded the efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes, and urged for more support to secure the area.

Also confirming the development, spokesman of 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Maj. Akintoye Badare, said the attack was successfully repelled with no casualty on the military side.

“All I can confirmed to you now is that there was attack on Dar village but we successfully repelled it; no casualty on our side, ” Badare said.

He said that the situation in the area had since normalized while soldiers remain on full alert.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a twin blast on Dec. 9, 2016 at the Madagali market resulted in the death of many people.