Lenovo Shows How “Different Innovates Better” At CES 2017

Premium work and play experience with latest ThinkPad X1 family and Miix 720 detachable

New gaming sub-brand Lenovo Legion and two laptops: Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop

Living smarter with Lenovo Smart Assistant with Amazon® Alexa®, Lenovo Smart Storage and Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller

Unlocking Smartphone AR/VR experiences with Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Apps

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. (GVE) – Lenovo today kicked off the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show with a full range of exciting products to show how “different innovates better.” Today’s consumers expect their devices to be tailor-made to meet their needs and fit their usage habits, whether at home, in the office or on the go. Today’s announcement solidifies Lenovo’s continued dedication to innovation through the lens of every individual and the demand of their distinct life.

“Our approach to innovation is to ensure we’re constantly evolving and understanding how technology is infused within every individual, business and home,” said Gianfranco Lanci, president and chief operating officer, Lenovo. “We’re dedicated to understanding our customers and will never stop creating better experiences, whether PCs for work, play or gaming, next generation AR/VR innovation or within the smarter home.”

Blending Work and Entertainment as One

A premium PC experience with the ThinkPad X1 family

The next generation of ThinkPad X1 products are committed to uncompromised innovation and embracing the needs of the evolving consumer, who now blurs the line between work and personal PC use. Customer feedback, insight and experience has pushed Lenovo to truly understand what matters most to users and match those wants with its products.

The 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, available in classic ThinkPad Black and a new silver color, is the lightest 14-inch business notebook1, weighing just 2.5 pounds and packs a 14-inch IPS display into a new sleek 13-inch form factor. Now offering up to 15 hours* of battery life for extended time away, the X1 Carbon has been redesigned to include Thunderbolt™ 3 ports, super-fast LTE-A Wireless WAN and WIFI CERTIFIED WiGig™ options that deliver superlative performance and connectivity. Feel protected from cybercrime threats with enhanced security features. A fingerprint sensor with a dedicated chip that handles biometric processing helps secure and simplify the Windows Hello logon experience with a new face recognition Infrared camera.

Also available in the new metallic silver, the updated ThinkPad X1 Yoga is flawlessly flexible and adapts to its users’ needs offering true multi-mode capability and can deliver stunning colors and absolute blacks on the only 14-inch notebook with an OLED screen. A redesigned rechargeable pen and improved ‘rise and fall” keyboard complete the improved experience. Alongside it is the ThinkPad X1Tablet, continuing to impress with its lightweight, modularity and serviceability. The device has unique modules that offer port expansion and up to 5 hours* of additional battery life, and an integrated projector option making it easier to go from creation to presentation.