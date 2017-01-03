Share this:

Like Fayose, Like His Wife: Read What Ekiti First Lady Say God Should Do To Hubby’s Haters

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mrs. Feyisitan Fayose, wife of the Ekiti state governor, has spoken very angrily about all her husband’s enemies, asking God to expose them this year.

The Ekiti First Lady who made this request on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, said all wolves in sheep’s clothing close to her husband’s government will definitely meet their doom in 2017.

Mrs. Fayose who spoke at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service organised by the state government, said: “Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government , the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough.

“Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what anyone says.

“God has assured me through Isaiah 41:13, saying ‘Fear not’, there are 365 ‘fear nots’ in the Bible, one for each day in a year. God continued saying: for I the lord thy God will hold thy right hand , saying unto thee, fear not I’ll help thee.

“The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”

The event as reported by Vanguard, also captured Mrs. Fayose testifying on how her husband faced series of challenges in the outgone year.

“My testimony is unending because God has been good to me gracious and wonderful to my family. I will lose count in tabulating them; in all families he favoured my family, favoured my husband and me among all men and women. It is not to say we are the most perfect or wonderful it is just because He has chosen to love us.

“2015, Dec, lord said that we will have series of victories in 2016, when you are expecting victories prepare for battle.

“In spite of all challenges I held on to His word that I will have series of victory and I continued to ask for God’s Grace. If It had not been for the Lord, we would have lost out: it is not because Fayose is a superman. It is just God’s grace. Whoever is not happy with this government, you are contending with God not us. I sincerely congratulate all who stood by us in this government so far,” she stated.