New Year Resolution? Customs Boss Redeploys 8 Assistant Comptrollers-General

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, has approved the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers –General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.

This is in a bid to strengthen operations and re-position the Service to meet the challenges of the new year.

According to NTA, the redeployment takes immediate effect.

These Assistant Comptrollers-General were affected by the new directive: • ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD) • ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B • ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement • ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D • ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I) • ACG Monday Abueh from Ex, FTZ, & I I to Zone A • ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C • ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ.

The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs also affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

As all the affected officers report at their new Zones and Commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government ban on importation of Rice and Vehicles through the land borders.

He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of the fiscal policy of Government.