Paul Okoye Buys Half Of Triple MG

Share this:

It has been revealed that Paul Okoye, one half of the pop duo, P-Square, is half owner of popular record label, Made Men Music and Management Limited, known as Triple MG.

This revelation was made by one of the in-house singer, Tekno, who posted the hint stating: “My people listen. I’m happy and excited about life. That’s all that matters despite this year being a crazy year. So, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you to Upfront and Personal. Thank you Paul O for becoming a part of my label, for buying into the company, owning 50% shares of the company.

“This is really good. I’m excited because it really facilitated a lot of things.”

Tekno also used the opportunity to thank his fans and team for supporting and believing in his brand.

The artiste, who recently got three awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, is also set to drop his debut album, this year.