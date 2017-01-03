Sambisa Turns ‘Hustling’ Ground For Nigerian Soldiers, Find Out Why

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – THE 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition ( NASAC) will be conducted at the Sambisa forest, ‎t he Army on Tuesday disclosed.

It said the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has given an order to this effect.

Director, Army public relations, Brigadier General, Sani Usman disclosed this to newsmen at a briefing in Abuja stating that the decision followed the total defeat of the Bokoharam terrorists at “Camp Zairo” in Sambisa forest.

He said, efforts were already in place to open more routes and construct bridges to facilitate easy access to the forest.

His words: “the fall of Bokoharam terrorists CampZairo in Sambisa forest to our gallant troops have continued to attract commendation for the Nigerian Army worldwide.

“We are going to consolidate on these gains, therefore Nigerian Army will not rest on its oars in 2017.we will continue to accord high priority to training, regimentation and welfare of the troops.

“The COAS have directed that next Nigerian Small Arms Competition (NASAC)2017 would be conducted at the Sambisa forest. “