Car Dealers Lament Badly, ‘Attack’ Buhari As Nigerian Government Enforces Ban On Imported Cars

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Stakeholders in the automobile industry popularly known as car dealers are beginning to lament over the implementation of policy that forbids importation of vehicles through the land borders.

The relevant stakeholders argued that rather than place ban on such importation, Federal Government should direct the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to make public duty payable on every model of vehicle imported to promote transparency and accountability in the system.

They accused the NCS of shady deals where dealers are charged arbitrary duties for self enrichment rather than publishing the duties on their official website so every dealer would be aware.

The Federal Government had on December 5 placed a ban on the importation of used and new vehicles through land borders with effect from January 1, 2017. The order, however, gave the importers of vehicles through the land borders a grace period of up till December 31, 2016 to clear their vehicles at neighbouring ports.

President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Olayiwola Shittu, said during an interview that government should address the real issues such as solving problems at the ports; which include review the auto policy and publish the duty payable on every model of vehicle to halt the regime of extortion by the customs.

“Let them forget about banning vehicles from the borders. What they should do is, the newer your vehicle, the lesser your duty. The older your vehicle, the higher your tariff. If you go to Ghana now, you will see them using new cars, not all these old things they are dumping here,” he said.

“What we expect is a total review of the auto policy by the Federal Government. Where the vehicles come through does not matter. It is because of that policy that people are taking their consignments to the neighbouring country. Blocking the borders against vehicle importation is just like an ostrich burying its head in the sand. The problem is not solved. We need to adopt the Ghanaian model about clearing cars and we have told the customs this in the past four years, we don’t know the reason why, other than protecting themselves because of the extortion they do on vehicles.

“Whether you are coming through the border or the ports, everybody should know how much he is paying as customs duty. You will pay the money and take your vehicle. You don’t need to appeal to anybody. Why is that difficult for them to do? It should be a public thing. They should put it on their website. This will reduce the level of extortion on importation of vehicle, if they can do that. It will solve the problem.” On the stranded vehicles at the ports of neighbouring countries, Shittu said the only viable option is that shipping companies should engage barges to bring vehicles from neighbouring countries to Nigerian ports.

“They will use coastal vessels to transfer them. But the problem will continue to be there as long as the customs continues to make the duty payable on vehicles a secret,” he added.

In his remark, NCS Public Relations Officer, Wale Adeniyi, affirmed that the borders were already shut and the officers were at their duty posts to enforce the law.

The NCS, Seme Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Selechang Taupyen, said “the Federal Government has directed that importation of cars through the land borders be banned and we are the agency to enforce it and we have started with that.

“The border is close to the point of importation of cars and the command has placed its men and escorts at strategic places to ensure that there is no smuggling of cars through the border.“We also have a good working relationship and synergy with other security agencies who assist us in enforcing this policy because we all work for the same government.

“We advise the public to abide by the government policy and if they must purchase a car then it should come through the sea port as any vehicle that tries to come through the land border would be seized and confiscated. Violators of the law would face the full wrath of the law.’’