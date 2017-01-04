Share this:

Igbo Commissioner Makes Stunning Confession: 70% Of Ndigbo Do Not Listen To News

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – In a stunning revelation on Wednesday, January 4, the Imo state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Hon Obinna Nshirim has lashed out at his fellow Igbo people.

He said: “70 percent of Ndigbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper.” “While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving all over the places because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people”, as well as” to get feed back from them.

“While going round I discovered to my horror, few things, that our people are not informed. “70 percent of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper. “I keep telling you, we say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket.”