Nigerian Aviation Security To Carry Firearms

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government on Wednesday approved use of arms by the aviation security personnel.

The development according to the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, is to affirm government’s seriousness to aviation safety in the country.

The minister also disclosed that about N1.1 billion was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to complete the Kaduna International Airport Terminal building.

The minister added that the bearing of arms will enhance the security of passengers and installations across the nation’s airports.

According to him, the aviation ministry will partner with the Ministry of Interior and other stakeholders to train concerned officers of the aviation security unit.

“We are very serious about aviation security, just last week the President approved that aviation security should bear arms, so we are trying to make them take the form and shape of TSA of the US with K-9 dogs, handcuffs, the guards, the batons, light weapons, etc.

“The Minister of Interior is helping us in that regard from the directive of Mr President to partner with them and other stakeholders to ensure we keep our airports secure.

“So, very soon you will see them with uniform, doing different functions and securing our airports.

“All these will be unveiled at the next stakeholders meeting,” he said.