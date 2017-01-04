Nigerian Govt To Spend N270b On Road, Bridges Repair

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian government has set aside about N270 billion for maintenance, repair of over 50 bridges across the country.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, disclosed this while inspecting the rehabilitation works on the Lagos ring road bridge adding that the sum would be expended in the next three years.

The Minister said disbursement of between N70 billion and N100 billion would be made for the projects to prevent their collapse and then move to the less critical ones.

“What had been happening was that government waits until the bridges get bad and fail, before getting to work. We intend to change that if we get cooperation from the parliament this year.

“You have seen what we have done with the Jaji Bridge in Kaduna State and also the picture of Tambuwawa Bridge in Kano, which the Federal Executive Council just approved money for,” Fashola said.

According to him, “We have done our surveys and we are ready to go. We are only waiting for appropriation approvals because these kind of assets are difficult to rebuild again. Our obligations is to keep them in fair and useful maintenance so they achieve their usefulness.”