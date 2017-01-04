Ogoni Struggle Represents Our Agitation- Dakuku Peterside

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – As the people mark 2017 Ogoni Day Celebration, governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr Dakuku Peterside says he identifies with and supports the Ogoni struggle because “it represents the struggle of all us.”

Dr Peterside, who spoke in Port Harcourt, called on Ogonis to unite and work with other ethnic groups to accelerate the aspirations and the accomplishment of the dream of the founding fathers of Ogoni struggle.

“We must enter a new phase of cross ethnic groups engagement, recognizing that it is a collective struggle of all oppressed people all over the world,” he stressed.

While saluting the resilience of the Ogonis over the years and their industry, he assured of his preparedness to back every genuine effort to make the people great.

Peterside, who is also the Director General of NIMASA, commended the Federal Government on the Ogoni clean up but was quick to ask for an accelerated process and factor in human empowerment of the people whose farm land & streams have been destroyed.

The former Rivers Commissioner for Works said the environment is the greatest gift of Mother Nature and so must be preserved for the benefit of our generation and future generations .

He said the environment and economic prosperity are interwoven “so we must collectively work to protect the environment.”

The former National Assembly member commended the leadership of MOSOP for keeping the spirit of the struggle alive.