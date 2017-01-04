Revlon Welcomes Gwen Stefani As Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY. (GVE) – Renowned global beauty brand, Revlon have announced today that Gwen Stefani, singer and international fashion icon, is joining the Revlon family as the newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Gwen, a three-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur, will be representing the trend-setting beauty brand in global campaigns beginning this year, featuring Revlon’s empowering Choose Love™ message. Gwen, an inspiration to many by openly choosing love in her own life, is a true style and beauty influencer – as well as a makeup – and now Revlon – lover who has over 15 million devoted social media fans and followers.

“We are thrilled that Gwen Stefani will be representing Revlon as a Global Brand Ambassador,” said Revlon President & CEO Fabian Garcia. “Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur and loving mother. The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans.”

Born in Fullerton, California, Gwen grew up surrounded by music from a young age. She launched her music career in 1986 with the band, No Doubt. She followed that with a multi-platinum career as a solo artist, most recently with the 2016 release of her chart topping album “This Is What the Truth Feels Like”. Gwen shared her music knowledge, performance experience and individual style as a coach on NBC’s 3-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” which she will be rejoining this February for the show’s 12th season. In addition to her successful music career, she is also widely recognized as an accomplished fashion designer and entrepreneur, having created her much-loved lifestyle fashion brands. Gwen’s love of makeup started in her early teens, and has remained strong to this day, where she is known to experiment with – and rock – the best of beauty trends.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” said Gwen. “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.”

One of Gwen’s first roles as Global Brand Ambassador will be starring in the brand’s CHOOSE LOVE™ campaign, which will begin running on broadcast, digital and social platforms in late January 2017.

“Love has been a muse for my songwriting,” commented Gwen. “Revlon’s CHOOSE LOVE™ message is an important one, and I am very excited for the opportunity to partner with Revlon and continue spreading this message of positivity and love.”

As the newest Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, Gwen will appear in global multimedia campaigns across all media types including digital, in-store and social media. Gwen’s first beauty visual began