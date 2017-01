Share this:

Sunderland have rejected a £6m bid for striker Jermain Defoe from the 34-year-old’s former club West Ham.

It is understood the Hammers will raise their offer for Defoe, who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the struggling Black Cats this season.

His latest goals came on Monday as Sunderland twice fought back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with in-form Liverpool, which left manager David Moyes’ side in 18th position.

Source: BBC News