Again, Nigerian Army Rescues Another Chibok Girl With 6 Month-Old Baby

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Again, the Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of one of the abducted Chibok school girls, identified as Rakiya Abubakar.

She was reportedly rescued alongside her six months old baby.

In a statement issued by the Director, Army public relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman in Abuja on Thursday, she was discovered by Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

It said preliminary investigation carried out, revealed that Miss Rakiya Abubakar is daughter to Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

The statement stated that the rescued girl also confirmed to being a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), until her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government,”the statement reads.

Over 200 Chibok school girls were abducted from their hostels in Chibok, Borno State by the Bokoharam terrorists on 14th, April 2014.

A total of 57 escaped within days of the abduction, 219 were taken to captivity. In 2016, 2 escaped at various times and 21 were released the the terrorists.