Edusko Launches “Family And School Matters” Animated Series In Nigeria

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Edusko, leading Edtech start–up that connects parents and students with good and affordable schools within and outside Africa, has launched a still animated series titled “Family and School Matters” to help Nigerian parents and educators understand parenting, child education, school issues and other related matters in a fun, illustrative and educative way.

According to Edusko founder Jide Ayegbusi, the start–up is committed to helping families and educators understand critical issues that hover around child rearing, child development, education, parent-teacher relationship, sex education, discipline, financial literacy and many more.

“We’ve discovered that a lot of parents don’t have the time to read thousand-word articles to learn better ways of parenting. We want to help these parents learn more using still animation that can convey the narrative in less than 30 seconds. We also want to help the schools learn and understand better what’s going on within their students’ families,” Ayegbusi said.

Speaking about the animated characters, he said, “We’ve chosen the characters that reflect the lives of many busy parents in the city. These parents are faced with the challenges of excelling in their careers while also trying to be the best parents to their lovely kids.