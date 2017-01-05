Osun Lauds FG For Paying N5000 Stipends To Rural Poor

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – The Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday lauded the monthly payment of N5,000 by the Federal Government to vulnerable Nigerians.

The Governor said such gesture would reduce poverty, crime and insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola who spoke through the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy Office, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon in Osogbo said alongside the N30, 000 Npower scheme and N10, 000 monthly payment to the vulnerable in the state, there would be drastic reduction in poverty and crime.

“It is germane at this stage to congratulate the federal government for the commencement of payment of monthly stipends to its successful applicants for the N-Power and the payment of monthly stipends of N5,000 to vulnerable but socially responsible poor in our society,” he said.

He said the state is also paying N10,000 monthly to 1, 602 vulnerable elderly persons while more than 252, 000 pupils in elementary public schools are being fed under the school feeding programme.

However, he urged the federal government to intensify efforts at achieving a nationwide implementation of the school feeding programme.