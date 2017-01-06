Share this:

Breaking: Traveling President Buhari To Fly Out Of Nigeria Again

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, is scheduled to travel outside the country again as he is billed to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra on Saturday, December 7.

According to a press statement from the State House which was obtained by Global Village Extra, the Nigerian leader will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari once again congratulates Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate, and commends out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

The President will return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.