Impeachment Of Governor Fayose Not Impossible – Analyst

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Abuja-based Human Rights Activists, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, has said that the impeachment of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State is not an impossibility.

The activist who pushed back on the claim by the governor in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Federation that certain former Governor and APC members are plotting to impeach him, stated that the CJN cannot save Fayose if impeached by the State House of Assembly.

His words: “My attention has been drawn to an outcry by Governor Fayose that certain former Governors and APC members are plotting to impeach him. Fayose had raised this alarm in a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“I have also read some comments in social media that I may have a hand in the Plot to impeach Fayose.

“To me Governor Fayose is not above being impeached. Any Governor can be impeached by His or her state house of Assembly and there is nothing undemocratic about it.

“The process for impeaching a Governor of a State in Nigeria is contained in Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Once provision of section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution is completed a Governor can be validly impeached upon a resolution to be adopted by not less than two-thirds majority of all the member the State House of Assembly.

“Once adopted the Governor shall stand removed from office as from the date of the adoption of the report.

“If the impeachment process succeeds in Ekiti state then Fayose stands removed as Governor.

“The office of the Governor will pass to the incumbent Deputy-Governor, and he will take the oath of office.

“Fayose should note that once he is impeached he loses immunity from arrest and prosecution and can be arrested by the IGP and prosecuted if there is any crime he may have committed. There is no point running to the Chief Justice of Nigeria.The CJN cannot save him from impeachment which is a legislative process.

“Those who are linking me to the plot to impeach Fayose are wrong. Besides there is nothing unlawful if the Ekiti House impeaches Fayose by complying with the Constitution. Let Fayose face his cross alone,” the human rights activists said.