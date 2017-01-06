Kerui Petroleum Tops 50 Best Chinese Enterprises 2016 In Petroleum And Petrochemical Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Share this:

DONGYING, China. (GVE) – Kerui Petroleum, a fast-growing global energy equipment and services provider, is pleased to announce that the company was ranked the first on the list of “50 Best Chinese Enterprises 2016 in Petroleum & Petrochemical Equipment Manufacturing Industry” which was unveiled on November 2, 2016 by China Petroleum and Petrochemical Equipment Industry Association (CPEIA) on the sidelines of 2016 China Unconventional Oil & Gas Conference held in China’s southwestern city – Chengdu.

Kerui’s two pioneering products “1000HP ACVF Skid-Mounted Drilling Rig” and “50MPa High-Pressure Nitrogen Generator for Oilfields” were named “2016 Famous Products”.

The main body of 1000HP ACVF Skid-Mounted Drilling Rig (excluding the solid control system) is engineered to comprise five independent transportable modules that allow long-distance directed relocation within eight hours to significantly shorten the relocation cycle of the drilling rig. Kerui Petroleum is the first Chinese company that is capable of developing such a drilling rig, and its combination with super tonnage towing trailer is unprecedented in the world.

The 50MPa High-Pressure Nitrogen Generator, as one of the hit products recently developed by Kerui Research Institute of Petroleum Engineering, demonstrates Kerui’s technological strength as a global leading manufacturer of nitrogen generating systems and supplier of relevant services. Featuring a wide adjustment range for nitrogen flow and purity, the generator is able to meet all well stimulation demands in varied oilfield conditions. Its up to 50MPa pressure output makes the nitrogen injection process for deep well/extra-deep wells possible in the carbonate fissure-cave type oil deposits. The analysis of gas pulsation and pipeline vibration on the pressure pipeline system also guarantees the safety and stableness of the generator operation.

With this honor, Kerui Petroleum will continue its customer-oriented practices while sticking to the “technology first, innovation-driven” strategy so as to boost its R&D impetus and brand competitiveness and continue to play a leading role in the domestic petroleum and petrochemical equipment manufacturing market. Kerui pledges to offer more quality products and services that global customers can benefit from.