Mikel Obi Finally Dumps Chelsea After 11 Years, Embraces Chinese Millions

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – After 11 years at Chelsea, Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi has joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel, captain of Nigeria’s senior national team chalked up about 372 appearances, none of them coming in the ongoing season as he keeps being neglected by the new Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte.

In an emotional message to his friends and colleagues at the Bridge, the former Lyn Oslo midfield enforcer said it had been an honour to play for the club but wanted to seek a new challenge.

With two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Champions league trophy and a Europa league, the Nigerian called it a day with the London club.

“I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked and I still have many years in the game ahead of me.

“With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge.

“I’m delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off, and I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow.

“To play in the Premier League is every professional player’s ambition.

“But to play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour,” Mikel wrote on Twitter.