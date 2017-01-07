Share this:

Adeboye Resigns As RCCG General Overseer

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The General Overseer of one of the leading church in Nigeria and abroad, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reportedly resigned.

The rumour of his resignation sprang up this morning after an online news organisation reportedly revealed that he handed over to one of the superior pastors called Pastor Obayemi.

However, a different dimension of the story revealed that the G.O did not step down but decided to appoint Obayemi as overseer over RCCG in Nigeria.

Adeboye also reportedly appointed Secretary and Treasurer for the church.

“He didn’t step down, Just leaving camp now. I heard life and direct. I so much expected this on social media, with different interpretations.

“God will help us,” a source said.

It was gathered that the Federal Government had instructed churches to make the major appointments.

Meanwhile the church management is yet to release an official statement in that respect.