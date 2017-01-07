Boko Haram: Nigerian Airforce To Enlist 5, 000 Personnel

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – in order to completely win the battle over Nigerian Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), has said it will enlist about 5,000 new military personnel in its 2017 recruitment exercise.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at the weekend it became imperative to restore peace in the region and ensure adequate security.

According to Abubakar, the expansion of the NAF would take place in the 2017 recruitment exercise and the new intakes would engaged in in fifth command of the force.

“All the bases of the NAF all over the country are now adequately equipped to withstand any aggression.

“The limited number of attack helicopters required for the effective persecution of the operations in the Northeast is prioritized as two (2) Mi-35M Gunship Hel from Russia were recently acquired. The aircraft have already been delivered awaiting official induction after which they will be launched for operations,” he added.