Nigeria Government Awards N1.058b For Abuja-Kaduna Road Repair

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has awarded a contract of N1,058,958,958.54 for the repair of Abuja-Kaduna dual carriageway.

The contractor is expected to complete the project within 50 days.

Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Bisi Agbonhin on Monday disclosed that sequel to the decision of the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika to use Kaduna International Airport pending the time for repair of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja runway, the development became necessary.

“Sequel to the planned usage of the Kaduna International Airport for flights in and out of Abuja, while the runaway of the NAIA, Abuja undergoes rehabilitation works, the Federal Government has awarded a contract for the emergency repairs of the Abuja-Kaduna Dual Carriageway.

“The contract for the emergency repairs of the 164-Kilometre road was awarded to Messrs CGC (Nig.) Ltd. at a cost of N1,058,958,958.54, with a completion period of 50 days.”