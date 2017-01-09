President Buhari Sack FRC Boss, Appoints New Chairman, ES

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) -President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sacked the Chairman and Executive Secretary (ES) of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

The President also approved the appointment of a graduate of Unilag and Harvard Business School, Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman while he also reconstituted the FRCN board.

The Council is believed to be behind the restructuring of administrative heads of Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) and Not for profit organisations which led to recent restructuring in leadership structure of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President approved appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council,” he stated.