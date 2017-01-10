Ali Ndume Protests As APC Lawmakers Remove Senator As Senate Leader

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Drama in the Nigerian Senate took a new turn on Tuesday as lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigerian Senate removed the Senate Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume.

The Senator representing Borno South was removed at the Red Chamber of the Nigerian parliament following a letter submitted to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki by the caucus of the APC lawmakers.

Saraki further read the letter announcing Senator Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North as new replacement for Ndume.

But Ndume rejected his removal while insisting that he remains the Senate Leader.

“I still remain Senate Leader, ” Ndume said during a briefing with reporters at the National Assembly (NASS).

According to him, he was not aware of his removal by the APC Senate Caucus thus, his claimed removal was invalid.

He added that he had no prior notice with the decision of the APC caucus in the Senate.